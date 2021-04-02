Jackson County corrections officer's death remains unsolved after 21 years

WE TALKED TO A WOMANWITH THE ORGANIZATIONPARENTS OF MURDEREDCHILDREN..

WHO KNOWSTHE FAMILIES' PAIN ALLTOO WELL.JOEL HOLBROOK WAS APROUD VETERAN, WHOSERVED IN DESERTSTORM.

HE CONTINUED TOSERVE IN THE NATIONALGUARD, EVEN AFTERMOVING TO KANSAS CITYTO WORK AS ACORRECTIONS OFFICER ATTHE JACKSON COUNTYJAIL.CONNIE SHEELYDESCRIBES HER YOUNGERBROTHER AS QUIET BUTFUNNY..

SOMEONE WHOLOVED ANIMALS, WORKINGWITH KIDS, AND MUSIC.Connie Sheely: Joel was, he was so muchlike my Dad.

He was six yearsyounger than me and he wasmy only brother, he was thebaby of the familySADLY, SHORTLY AFTERTHIS PICTURE WAS TAKENIN THE FALL OF 1999...THEIR FAMILY WAS TORNAPART.HOLBROOK WAS SHOT ANDKILLED INSIDE HISAPARTMENT IN THE 8800BLOCK OF CRYSTAL LANA POLICE REPORT SHOWSHIS BODY WASDISCOVERED WHENSOMEONE WENT TOINVESTIGATE A FOULSMELL AND FOUND HISFRONT DOOR "PARTIALLYOPENED."UPON ARRIVAL, THEYFOUND HOLBROOK'SBODY..

HIS APARTMENT IN"DISARRAY.MORE THAN 21 YEARSLATER, THE CRIMEREMAINS UNSOLVED.

WEASKED KANSAS CITYPOLICE IF THEY'DDISCOVERED ANY NEWLEADS, BUT ALL THEYCOULD TELL US IS IT'SSTILL AN "OPENINVESTIGATION."Connie Sheel: "They said they interviewedpeople at the jail and nothingcame up in the investigationthere, and they just neverfound anything as far as weknow."FOR HIS FAMILY, THE NOKNOWING FOR MORE THAN2 DECADES HAS ONLYADDED TO THEIR GRIEF.https://pomc.orgONE THING THAT HASHELPED SHEELY IS JOININGPARENTS OF MURDEREDCHILDREN, A NATIONALSUPPORT GROUP FOR ANYFAMILY MEMBER WHO'SLOST A LOVED ONE TVIOLENT CRIME.SHE'S NOT ONLY RECEIVEDSUPPORT, SHE'S TAKEN ONA LEADERSHIP ROLEHELPING OTHERS.AND, WHILE SHE HASN'TWORKED DIRECTLY WITHTHE FAMILIES OF KARAKOPETSKY AND JESSICARUNIONS, SHE DOES HAVETHIS ADVICE AS THEYTO TRIAL: FOCUS ON YOURDAUGHTERS ANDSTANDING UP FOR THEM.Connie Sheel"Our loved ones cannot gothere, cannot attend, cannotspeak for themselves.

So, assurvivors and family membersand friends that's our job tospeak for themCaitlin Knute: "Sheely finds some comfoin this role, helping othergrieving families.

Meanwhile,she and her family have notgiven up hope that some dathey will have answers as towhat happened inside thisapartment complex yearsago."Connie Sheel"You never really get over it.You learn how to live with it,you learn how to move on, youlearn how to cope and tosurvive.

But, you never getover it."ONE THING CONNIESHEELY REALLY REGRETHER BROTHER WASN'T ATHER WEDDING, AND NEVEREVEN GOT TO MEET HERHUSBAND.IF YOU KNOW ANYTHINGABOUT JOEL HOLBROOK'S1999 MURDER, PLEASECALL THE TIPS HOTLINE.REMEMBER.

YOU CAREMAIN ANONYMOUS ANDCOULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR ACASH