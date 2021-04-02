The Bentley Continental GT Speed Press conference

Bentley Motors today releases details of the new Continental GT Speed – the most dynamic road car in Bentley’s 101 year history and ultimate performance-focused interpretation of the world’s benchmark luxury Grand Tourer.

Designed, engineered, developed and handcrafted in Bentley’s carbon neutral luxury automotive factory, this new third-generation model builds on a long tradition of Speed variants.

Originally introduced with the highly-acclaimed, first generation Continental GT Speed in 2007 – itself inspired by the 3-Litre Speed models of the 1920s.

The latest GT Speed continues the bloodline by representing the ultimate combination of luxury and performance in a Grand Touring package.