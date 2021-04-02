OX Motorcycles Trailer

The OX Motorcycles Atypical Edition special series is made up of three aesthetic evolutions of the OX One model: Monte Carlo, the sportier version; Patagonia, the wildest option; and Tokyo, the urban alternative.

OX One Montecarlo is a 100% electric and sporty motorcycle.

It stands out for a racing design that evokes the aesthetics of classic racing motorcycles.

Each of its details is designed to offer the user a sporty and unique experience: retro tires, increased screen, sporty rear tail, black bodywork with marked white stripes ... The off-road electric version, OX One Patagonia, is designed for the most daring.

It is suitable for any terrain and environment: designed in arid tones, fitted with off-road tires, a screen with a grill and side saddlebags in leather.

Comfort and fun are guaranteed with Patagonia in all your adventures.