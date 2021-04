Senior citizens walk for 8 km to get COVID vaccine jab in Uttarakhand

Senior citizens residing in far flung area of Uttarakashi are forced to walk for 8 kilometres to get the COVID vaccine jab from the health centre.

The route is risky for the elderly people as they have to cross raw trails which are life threatening.

Locals have expressed their anger on the poor health management in the district.

COVID-19 vaccination is underway across country.

Union Health Ministry reported that a total of 6,87,89,138 vaccinations have been inoculated till date.