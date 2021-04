A Million Little Things S03E09 The Lost Sheep

A Million Little Things 3x09 "The Lost Sheep" Season 3 Episode 9 Promo Trailer HD - When Eddie reveals his truth, Katherine suffers the consequences … again.

Rome and Regina offer support to Tyrell and his mother, and Maggie and Jamie are forced to address their relationship status on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” Wednesday, April 7th, on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.