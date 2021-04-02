India reports 81,466 new COVID infections, highest in 2021

COVID infections are breaking all records, cases continue to surge in India as the country reported 81,466 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

Country's total COVID caseload stood at 1,23,03,131.

Around 50,356 patients were discharged and the recovery tally mounted to 1,15,25,039.

469 deaths were reported due to the virus in last 24 hours, which are highest in the last 5 months.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research total of 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Union Health Ministry reported a total of 6,87,89,138 vaccinations have been done till date.