'Mamata Banerjee will win in Nandigram, oppn nowhere near her': Yashwant Sinha

TMC leader Yashwant Sinha expressed confidence in West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's win in Nandigram.

Hitting out at BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Sinha said the opposition candidate is nowhere near her.

Adhikari locked horns with Mamata from Nandigram seat in the second phase of assembly polls.

“Mamata Banerjee is winning with a huge margin and the opposition candidate is nowhere near her,” Sinha said.

He added,”As per Election Commission, campaigning for a phase should stop 36 hours before polling starts.

However, this doesn't happen in today's time with the advancement of technology.” Sinha’s statement comes after PM Modi pointed out that Mamata may be filing nomination from another seat.

Earlier, Mamata alleged that voters were not being allowed to exercise their franchise in Nandigram.

The TMC supremo had said 63 complaints regarding booth capturing were sent to EC.

Mamata also held a discussion with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over call regarding the issue.