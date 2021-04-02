Skip to main content
Friday, April 2, 2021

Taiwan train crash leaves at least 36 dead and dozens more injured

A train crashed in a tunnel in Taiwan killing at least 36 people and injuring more than 72, according to officials.

The train is thought to have come off the rails in a tunnel, on Friday 2 April.

The vehicle was travelling to Taitung when it derailed in the tunnel just north of Hualien.

Passengers scrambled to climb out of the wreckage while the emergency services battle to reach those still trapped inside.

Taiwan’s fire service said in a statement that some of the carriages were crushed against the walls of the tunnel.

Rescue efforts were continuing throughout the day.

