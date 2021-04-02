Newborn twins test Covid-19 positive in Vadodara, doctor says 'babies stable'

A set of newborn twins have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Doctor said newborns are stable and being given supportive treatment in hospital.

Doctor further informed that both parents of the newborn have also tested positive.

“The babies were brought back to hospital after 15 days of being discharged.

The newborn twins were brought with diarrhea and severe dehydration.

After the infants were tested for Covid-19, their reports came positive,” Dr Sheila Aiyer of SSG Hospital said.

Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 2,410 Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

The state's overall Covid tally is 3,10,108, while the death toll mounted to 4,528.