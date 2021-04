Construction workers are expanding the intensive care facility of Vila Santa Catarina Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, amid a devastating Covid wave in the country.

The footage was filmed at the hospital in the south of the city on Tuesday 30 March It is hoped the construction will add 40 beds to intensive care units.