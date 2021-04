Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised days after testing COVID positive

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar got hospitalised on April 02.

He was tested COVID-19 positive on March 27.

Sachin informed about it on his Twitter handle and wrote, 'Thank you for your wishes and prayers.

As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised.

I hope to be back home in a few days.

Take care and stay safe everyone'.

The former batsman recently played in the 'Road Safety World Series'.