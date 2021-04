Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan gets first dose of COVID vaccine

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination is underway in the country.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan received her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on Apr 02 at Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children's Hospital in Puducherry.

Government of India has allowed anyone above 45 years to receive the vaccine jab without showing any medical certificate.