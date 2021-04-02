This is the moment a mum caught her mischievous twin toddlers covering the kitchen floor in FISH FINGERS and sugar

Mum-of-four Gemma Innes, 37, only turned her back for a minute but that was all it took for her mischievous twins to ransack the cupboards and freezer.

Cheeky twins Archie and Jacob, two, wasted no time in quickly decorating the kitchen floor with an unconventional pairing of fish fingers and sugar on March 22.