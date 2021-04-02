Alia Bhatt tests Covid positive

Actress Alia Bhatt has tested positive for Covid-19.
In a message she posted on Thursday, Alia informed that she is currently living under quarantine.
#Alia Bhatt #covid-19, #coronaupdate
