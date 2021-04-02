Poll team with EVM hitches BJP candidate s car in Assam, Congress demands disqualification

Last night, a polled EVM machine was allegedly being taken in Assam's Patharkandi Vidhan Sabha, when a crowd intercepted it as car didn't belong to EC.

As per sources, EC car had broken down and officials took a lift in a passing car that was later identified as belonging to a BJP candidate.

Reacting on the incident and terming it a criminal act, Congress leader Sushmita Dev demanded immediate disqualification of the candidate.

She said, "This is clear that the BJP is losing in Assam that is why it is using illegal means to win the elections, which is unacceptable."