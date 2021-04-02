UK police find bodies of a man and woman in Portland and Weymouth, Dorset

British police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths of a woman in Weymouth and a man in Portland.

The towns are very close to one another, in Dorset on the south coast of England Dorset Police was called at 17.40 local time on Thursday April 1 by the ambulance service, to an address in Ranelagh Road in Weymouth.

A woman was reported to be injured.

The local woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as suspicious.

Looking into her death, local police later found the body of a man, who was known to the woman, at an address in Portland.

His death is being treated as unexplained.