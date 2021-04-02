EVMs are tampered when Congress lose: Dilip Saikia

A video surfaced on social media purportedly showing an EVM being found in a BJP candidate's car in Patharkandi constituency following the second round of polling in Assam.

While commenting on the issue, National General Secretary of BJP Dilip Saikia lambasted on Opposition saying that every time when Congress is losing an election, they say EVMs were tampered.

Saikia said, "When Congress wins, the EVMs are fine.

But when they lose, the EVMs are tampered.

It is their old habit.

We believe in the EC.

We have already touched the magic number in Phase 1, 2.

Phase 3 will just be a bonus for us.

BJP is winning at least 90 seats."