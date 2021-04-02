Greater Lafayette Holocaust Remembrance Conference registration now open

Conference.

In fact, organizers are seeing a benefit as they're now able to reach even (more people.

News 18s micah upshaw joins us in the studio with more details.

Micah?

This year's conference is virtual.

So not only is it able to reach people all over the world.

It's also able to bring in new guest speakers who otherwise maybe wouldn't get a chance to share their story.

The conference kicks off next thursday, april 8.

This year's guest speaker is sam (wax) wachs who now lives in israel.

He got connected to this conference through his son who works at purdue.

Wax made it out of poland as a young child in the midst of the holocaust.

He'll be sharing his story of survival.

The goal of this conference is to remind people of the real tragedy that took place during that time.

Conference chair- person sarah powley is hoping people leave feeling educated.

She's also hoping it brings together people of all different ethnic backgrounds.

This is who we are as a people.

We are a diverse group of individuals and we need to learn about each other, understand one another, support one another, and work hard to make this the best possible world we can.

This isn't the first virtual remembrance conference organizers ended up hosting last year's conference virtually but pushed it back later in the year.

And at least 1,000 people tuned in.

This conference is completely free for the public.

It'll also include an educator workshop so teachers can learn how to incorporate holocaust education in their classroom.

The link to register is on our website wlfi.com reporting in studio, micah upshaw, news 18.

Thanks, micah.

Governor holcomb signed a bill into law that