Amazon's largest depot in the UK has been fitted with nearly 6,000 solar panels to provide enough energy for more than 300 homes.

The site at Dunfermline, Fife, is equivalent to 17 football pitches and has an operating space of more than 1.5 million sq.

Ft.

It has been fitted with 5,900 modular solar panels which generate the equivalent amount of electricity required to power over 320 homes for one year.This video was filmed on the 1st April 2021.