Religious fervor marks Good Friday in Manipur, Meghalaya

Along with the rest of the world, Christian denominations across Manipur observed Good Friday on April 2.

In remembrance of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, the day is observed with songs of worship, prayers and fasting.

Good Friday is followed by Easter, the glorious celebration of the day Jesus was raised from the dead, heralding his victory over sin and death.

"Our message and prayer is for universal peace and we have been praying especially for this Holy week so that the world may enjoy the peace which is offered by God in our lives ", said Rev Father Joseph, Parish Priest, Mary Immaculate Parish .