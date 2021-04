Here's what we know about the deadly train crash in Taiwan

A busy passenger train carrying 490 people has derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan, killing at least 48 and injuring dozens more, according to authorities.

Rescue efforts to free those trapped continue.

The eight car train, traveling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien, causing several carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the government-run Central News Agency (CNA) reported, citing the fire department.