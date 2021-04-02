The future of vaccine passports

New York recently launched it's passport app, becoming the first state to do so.

The concept of a vaccine passport has been floating around for awhile now.

But as you can imagine, there is some back and forth on it.

Your ticket to getting into concerts and events in the future could be as easy as holding up your phone.

A vaccine passport is proof that you're either protected against covid?

"* 19 or you've tested negative for the virus.

While some are pushing for vaccine passports to speed up the return to normal... the biden administration says it will not take the lead in developing the app ?

"* but will provide guidelines.

The white house senior covid?

"*19 advisor says officials are worried the government would play too much of a role in monitoring vaccinations infectious disease research director, doctor michael osterholm, thinks a vaccine passport will be a part of our everyday lives in the future.

"people do want to know if you're going to get on a plane, if you're going to go into a restaurant, if you're going to go into a public place ?

"* do i feel confident the person sitting next to me is not likely infected with the virus.

So whether the governments want them or not, i am convinced that you're going to see them eventually be part of our everyday lives."

Supporters of the vaccine passport say it'll boost the economy and allow for businesses to open up at full capacity.

