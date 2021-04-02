'We stand for restoration of democracy in Myanmar': MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on persisting turmoil in Myanmar said that Ministry condemns any use of violence and stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar.

"We condemn any use of violence.

We believe that the rule of law should prevail.

We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar.

We've urged the release of political prisoners and supported any attempts at resolving the current situation including through efforts of ASEAN," said MEA Spokesperson.

"We remain engaged on this issue with our international interlocutors and at the UNSC, in an effort to play a balanced and constructive role," he added.

"As far as border crossings are concerned, we are dealing with it as per our laws and humanitarian considerations," he further added.