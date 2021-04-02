Congress leaders come for photo session during polls: Nadda in Assam

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda termed Congress leaders specially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra as political tourists.

He said that Congress' leaders come for photo sessions during polls.

"There's difference between being a political activist and being a political tourist.

When I speak of Congress, I always say that they're political tourists.

Its leaders come for photo sessions during polls.

They come, wave, speak and go back.

They've no knowledge," he said.

3rd phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6.