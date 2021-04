Robert Fisher: Where is the man accused of killing his wife and children 20 years ago?

Now two decades later, one of Arizona's most infamous cases still brings in tips, while leaving friends and investigators split on what happened to the man at the center of the mystery.

Robert Fisher, who would turn 60 this month, is accused of murdering his wife and two children and blowing up their Scottsdale home in 2001.

To this day he has never been found and is a mainstay on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list.