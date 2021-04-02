Police special operation leads to 92 stops, 18 arrests

Kq2.com.

Overnight, several area law enforcement agencies carried- out a special operation that led to 92 traffic stops, and 18 arrests... almost four- dozen st.

Joseph police officers, the buchanan county drug strike force deputies, and missouri state patrol troopers teamed-up to target crime and fleeing vehicles.

The arrests resulted in various charges -- including resisting -- along with other city and state warrants.

Seven vehicles fled from officers during the operation, but helicopter support from the state patrol helped track those vehicles down, and arrests were made.