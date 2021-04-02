Tyson Foods employees have vaccination clinic come to them

The food processing and production industries were particularly hard hit at the onset of the covid 19 pandemic, so it was no surprise that st.

Joseph's tyson foods was toward the top of the list of hosting a worksite vaccination clinic.

Thursday morning, the st.

Jospeh and andrew county health departments take their covid vaccination program straight to the worksite....where they had the one-dose johnson and johnson vaccine available -- which proved to be a draw for the hundreds of tyson employees that were vaccinated."a lot of people would take one day out of their schedule to come and do this.

Sometimes they don't want to do two."for tyson management, a good opportunity to protect their employees and keep operations running at the same time.sot: "it's an opportunity to not only keep our employees safe but healthy and keep where they can continue to support their families in the community.") tyson foods is one of nearly 10 local companies that are getting had worksite vaccination clinics this week.

And like most of the other events they've held, staff have been helped out by the local 139th airlift wing.

"they've been a huge help in all the clinics we've partnered with them on.

They are always willing to help and do whatever needs to be done.

Over the past weeks, st.

Joseph has had it's own clinic at the mall -- and the andrew county health department has held its own mass vaccination clinics -- but for these worksite events, they say it's truly been a team effort.