'Look in the mirror before calling anyone anti-democratic': PM Modi to Congress

While addressing a rally ahead of Upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2 slammed that the opposition by saying that the party should look in the mirror before calling anyone else anti-democratic.

"The opposition loves calling people anti-democratic but they should see the nearest mirrors.

Congress has imposed Article 356 several times both DMK and AIDMK govts have been dismissed by Congress.

Having Congress in any coalition is having a high hundred alliance who does not understand local sensibility," said Prime Minister.

"Today the mood of the nation is clearly against politics of nepotism and entitlement," he added.