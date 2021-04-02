Stunning footage of dolphin mother and calf surfing a huge wave together

An Australian videographer captured the beautiful moment a dolphin mother and her calf enjoyed surfing a big wave on the Coral Coast.

An Australian videographer captured the beautiful moment a dolphin mother and her calf enjoyed surfing a big wave on the Coral Coast.

The filmer said: "a mother decided to show her calf how to have fun and surf the waves.

The little calf didn't quite get it right the first time but executed it gracefully on his second attempt." The footage was filmed on 23 July 2020 in Western Australia.