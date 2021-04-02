Skip to main content
Indonesian Christians tend to family graves in Medan on Good Friday

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Indonesian Christians made a pilgrimage to the graves of their family members during Good Friday (2 April).

The relatives gathered and tended to the final resting places of their relatives at the Covid-19 cemetery in Medan in north Sumatra.

Indonesia has a predominantly Muslim population and local Christians have sometimes been targeted by violent extremists, as happened with a suicide bombing in Makassar less than a week ago.

