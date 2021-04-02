Academy bosses need to get ‘snouts out of the trough’– teaching union chief

Salaries being paid to some academy chain leaders is “verging on criminality” says Phil Kemp, the new president of the NASUWT teaching union.

In a speech to the NASUWT’s virtual annual conference, Mr Kemp hit out at the “huge salaries” of academy chain leaders and a school system in England where education is “too often” in the hands of a small group of academy chain chief executives.

Mr Kemp, a North Tyneside teacher who works with pupils who have been, or are in danger of being, excluded from mainstream schools, will call for “significant and targeted funding” for schools.