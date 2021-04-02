West Point parks reopen after year-long closure

West point parks reopened for use by the public last month.

The decision to reopen playgrounds, city parks and city league sports were made with the support of the mayor and board of selectmen.

Playgrounds at all city parks had been closed and taped off since late march last year, when many city services and facilities were shuttered to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

We are delighted that after a year that they have voted to reopen them just a couple of weeks ago kids have missed playing outdoors and coming to the park downtown other parks around west point not just for playing and exercising but for social interaction and mental health.

The parks and play areas are regularly sanitized or cleaned.

You