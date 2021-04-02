West Point police held Easter event

Easter may be a few days away,,, but that didn't stop west point police officers from passing out easter baskets this morning... dozens of cars lined the makeshift drive-thru to collect an assortment of easter goodies... it's all part of a community-wide celebration ... organizers said holding community events and giving back is important because it build relationships during this difficult time... it's all about building relationships building relationships with our community building relationships with the children because you really want to start there and build positive relationships.

Officers passed out more than 500 baskets to happy community members ...