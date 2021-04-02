Some Houston residents having road work woes

After struggling to commute through their neighborhood since last week.

Wtva alexis jones is live in houston to tell us why people should be careful as they drive down a couple roads.

I'm on county road 46 .

Last weeks rain storms left mud piles like this one coveringthe road and making it hard for people to travel.

Residents are praying it doesn't happen again.

Pkg: sot: "all that rain just made it mush."

Larkin gore has lived on county road 46 for more than 30 years.

Gore said he's never seen the road this rough.

Sot: "we hope it'll be better soon."

The road was paved, but last monday city crews removed the pavement so they can replace it.

After the storms, mud covered county roads 46 and 44.

Gore's wife own's a beauty shop outside their home.

He said she lost about 500 dollars last week because of it.

Sot: "ain't no way they can get down here without pulling them down here."

Gore said multiple cars got stuck in the middle of the road.

And school buses failed to pick up kids outside their homes.

Gore said he helped people get to the end of the street in his tractor.

Sot: "we just hope one day we'll have a good road."

I spoke with houston's supervisor bill blissard over the phone.

He said people shouldn't have a problem commuting anymore because city workers covered the roads with gravel.

One resident who didn't want to be on camera said the gravel isn't enough.

Sot: "this is just the type mud out here.

It's gumbo mud and no matter how much rocks you put down, it's going to be

It's gumbo mud and no matter how much rocks you put down, it's going to be muddy."

Tag: she said she wish city leaders gave residents a heads up before they started construction.

Blissard did say both roads will be fixed very soon.

In houston.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.