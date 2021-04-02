WB polls: 'EC and Central Forces couldn't control violence,' alleges TMC

A day after polling for 2nd phase of West Bengal polls, TMC didn't hold back to criticize and trade charges at Election Commission and Central Forces.

"We condemn the violence by Central forces on the people of West Bengal, if Election Commission can't control the situation then we will have to start a movement.

Election Commission and Central Forces couldn't control the incidents of violence," said TMC MP Saugata Roy.

Saugata Roy also trained guns at BJP and said, "BJP spreads fake news at times they say Mamata Banerjee will contest from some other constituency, then they say she will lose from Nandigram, they also say that Prashant Kishor is leaving TMC - all these are lies."