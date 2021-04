‘Exposed to Covid’: Priyanka Gandhi cancels rallies, Robert Vadra tests positive

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has canceled her poll campaign in Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu after she went into self-isolation day as her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for COVID-19.

Priyanka Gandhi has tested negative for COVID-19.

She was scheduled to visit Assam today for campaigning and was scheduled to address rallies in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the next two days.

