“Unzipping” the Sumida River

“Opening the River” is an art installation of artist Yasuhiro Suzuki who created this “zipper” like boat to symbolize the device between the ancient provinces and the new.

Located on the Sumida River the “Fastener Ship” would travel back and forth between the Azumabashi bridge and Sakurabashu banks in Japan.

Suzuki’s inspiration for this art piece arrived when he was on a plane above Tokyo, Japan and noticed that the boats on the Sumida River looked like they were splitting the waters.

Learn more at Sumiyume.jp

