National-level water sports coaching camp held in Srinagar

A national-level water sports coaching camp to promote canoeing and kayaking is being held at Dal Lake.

The camp is being organized to hone the players for the upcoming Olympics.

24 players from different states of the country including Madhya Pradesh., Manipur, Kerala, Bhopal, and others participated in the camp.

The players are hopeful that this camp will help them perform better for the upcoming pre-Olympic round to be held in Pattaya, Thailand.