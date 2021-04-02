US Economy Added 916,000 Jobs in March

US Economy Added 916,000 Jobs in March .

Though the economy still has 8.4 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic, .

The jobs added in March exceeded economists' expectations of 647,000.

Springtime is here for the economic recovery, as today's jobs report showed the economy growing at its fastest pace since September, Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, via Fox News.

The leisure and hospitality sector added the most jobs with 280,000.

Arts, entertainment and recreation added over 64,000.

Public and private education saw a total of 190,000 jobs added as schools begin to reopen.

Construction jobs increased by 110,000.

The unemployment rate fell by 6%