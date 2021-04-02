Eggs-actly in time for Easter: Man sets Guinness world record for most eggs thrown and then caught with MOUTH in one minute

The most eggs thrown and then caught with the mouth in one minute is 18 and was achieved by David Rush and Jonathan Hannon, both American, in Boise, Idaho on November 7, 2020.
David Rush is multiple Guinness World Records titles holder.
