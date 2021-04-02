Fans return to watch Utica College hockey

Utica College sold out Friday's semi-final game against Elmira College, which is the first game open to fans since the start of the pandemic.

Four- seed elmira tonight in the conference semifinals.

For the first time in over a year.... they'll be playing in front of fans at the aud.

Following new york state guidelines.... up to 400 spectators will be allowed in the building for the game with proof of vaccination.... or negative covid tests.

And no surprise.... tickets sold out within three hours after being posted.

The pioneers host the soaring eagles in the conference semis at seven tonight.

