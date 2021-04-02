GMK All Kentuckians 16+ eligible 4/1

Dairy Dip 3/29/2021
Lincoln County sheriffs reported a break in at Dairy Dip restaurant located at 7155 KY Hwy 2141 during the weekend by opening up..
Over 16 will be able to receive a covid-19 vaccine starting april 5.
White all kentuckians 16 and up eligible for vaccination kentucky governor beshear says this is only for sites offering the pfizer vaccine... that's because only that vaccine is approved for 16 and 17 year olds.
Hes encouraging anyone eligible to get vaccinated.
Beshear also announced--the largest vaccination site in the state will open april 12th at cardinal stadium in louisville.
Up to 200,000 kentuckians will be able to be vaccinated per
More Kentuckians will be eligible for vaccines Monday with Phase 1-C expanding to include anyone 16 and older.