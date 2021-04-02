Skip to main content
Friday, April 2, 2021

GMK All Kentuckians 16+ eligible 4/1

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Allowing anyone 18 and older to receive shot

Over 16 will be able to receive a covid-19 vaccine starting april 5.

White all kentuckians 16 and up eligible for vaccination kentucky governor beshear says this is only for sites offering the pfizer vaccine... that's because only that vaccine is approved for 16 and 17 year olds.

Hes encouraging anyone eligible to get vaccinated.

Beshear also announced--the largest vaccination site in the state will open april 12th at cardinal stadium in louisville.

Up to 200,000 kentuckians will be able to be vaccinated per

