April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and I-CAN in Utica is asking people to help raise awareness by wearing blue and posting the photos with the hashtag #greatchildhoods.

Uil thursdayevenio the ekend.

Partly sny on sarday, with highin the upr 40s.

Sctered rain/snshowersh overnit lows in t low 30s.mostlw rning flurrieon easterwith highn mondaywith highs inhe low 50 warmer on tuday, with nshine.

Hhs in the upp50s.

Part, with hhs near 6 cloudy th rain showe on thursday.highse prevention mon.

I-can wantsyou n post yr pics of your fice oramily in bluesing hatag "great ildhoods."the init familes prevent child maltreatment.

Training, education, and pinwheel gardens are part and parcel of the month of april.

The pain suffered in families is very real.

According to childhelp.org.... the u.s. has the worst record of child abuse in industrialized nations.

We lose on average between four and seven children every day to child abuse and neglect.

A report of child abuse is made every ten seconds.

If you believe a child is being abused or neglected... you can report it to child protective services by calling the number on your screen.

We are also wearing blue for world autism day.

April is autism awareness month.

According to