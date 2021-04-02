British woman breaks hot cross bun speed-eating record

Leah Shutkever polished off six of the sugary buns with 55 seconds to spare.

A woman in the UK broke the Guinness World Record for the most hot cross buns eaten in three minutes, on 27 September 2020.

Hot cross buns are a sweet, spiced bun, marked with a cross on the top.

They are traditionally eaten on Good Friday in the UK.

Leah is a multiple Guinness World Records title in the field of competitive eating, including burritos, chocolate oranges, spring rolls, and many other foods.