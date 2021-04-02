Mets-Nationals Series Postponed Due To COVID

The Mets are now scheduled to open the 2021 season on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB Postpones Mets-Nationals Series Due To COVID Concerns
CBS 2
The Mets-Nationals season-opening series has been postponed to allow for further COVID-19 testing and contact tracing in the..
At least three Nationals players have tested positive for COVID-19 with more in quarantine, leading to the decision to postpone the..