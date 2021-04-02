Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Chico

Chico police arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday night.

New overnight... a dui arrest after a crash in chico... police were called to nord avenue and la linda lane just before eight oclock last night... after a woman crashed into a parked car.

A man who was first on the scene told us the woman waited on the curb for police to arrive.

"i heard a crash and ran to the street to make sure no one was hurt.

Two cars were totalled.

She told me she lost her job... and she was drunk."

No one was injured... and officers took the woman into custody we asked, but dispatchers could not provide her