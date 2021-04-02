Libertarian Party tweet 4/1

Of these on our website..wtvq dot com.

### a tweet by the libertarian party of kentucky comparing vaccine passports and the holocaust is drawing outrage across the country.

the libertarian party of ky sparks outrage over vaccine passport tweet com ... the group tweeted this out on monday... saying quote: "are the vaccine passports going to be yellow, shaped like a star, and sewn on our clothes?"

The white house is said to be considering the creation of a universal vax pass that would show whether a person has received the coronavirus vaccine and could grant access to businesses and other spaces that will require proof of vaccination before entry.

The libertarian party of kentucky called the passport quote: "the stuff of totalitarian dictatorships."

The tweet prompted thousands of comments.

" this tweet is absolutely shameful and shows t ... kentucky jewish leader.... rabbi shlomo litvin... also sent out a statement in response to the tweet... saying... in part... quote: " this tweet is absolutely shameful and shows tremendous ignorance on the part of the party of public policy, history, and a horrible lack of judgment.

Comparisons of this kind are a-historical and amoral."

