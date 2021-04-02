Longest-serving Minneapolis police officer classified knee on neck as deadly force

Longest-serving Minneapolis police officer, Lt.
Richard Zimmerman, describes Chauvin's use of force as "deadly" during trial.
Longest-serving Minneapolis police officer, Lt.
Richard Zimmerman, describes Chauvin's use of force as "deadly" during trial.
Kneeling on the neck of someone who is handcuffed and in the prone position is "top-tier, deadly" force and should not be used, the..
New audio played during the trial of Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin reveals the conversation he had with his police supervisor..