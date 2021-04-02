Suspect In Orange Mass Shooting Charged With 4 Counts Of Murder, Will Be Arraigned From Hospital Bed

A Fullerton man was charged Friday with several counts of murder in a mass shooting at an Orange office complex that left four people dead, including a 9-year-old boy, which authorities believe was not a random act of violence.
Tina Patel reports.
Officials say 44-year-old suspect Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, who was shot by police during the attack, is still not able to..