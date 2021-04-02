Suspect In Orange Mass Shooting Charged With 4 Counts Of Murder, Will Be Arraigned From Hospital Bed
A Fullerton man was charged Friday with several counts of murder in a mass shooting at an Orange office complex that left four people dead, including a 9-year-old boy, which authorities believe was not a random act of violence.

Tina Patel reports.