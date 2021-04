Burlesque Hall of Fame to re-open in April

After over a year closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Burlesque Hall of Fame museum is excited to reopen to the public on April 2.

Kelsey mcfarland, 13 action newsAFTER A YEAR OF BEINGCLOSED -- THE BURLESQUE HALL OFFAME IS BACK OPEN.THE MUSEUM IS DEDICATED TOPRESERVING--- CELEBRATING ANDINSPIRING THE ART OF BURLESQUE.CHANGES HAVE BEEN MADE TOFOLLOW SAFETY PROTOCOLS FOR ALLGUESTS AND STAFF.ONLY 6 PEOPLE WILL BEALLOWED PER HOUR--- AND NO MORETHAN 10 PEOPLE AT A TIME.ALL GUESTS AND STAFF MUSTWEAR A MASK AND FOLLOW SOCIALDISTANCING RULES.THE MUSEUM WILL BE O